Authorities continue search for missing Monroe Co. woman

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - Authorities continue their search for a missing woman last seen more than two weeks ago.
The Ho-Chunk Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff's Office issued a new poster on Friday for Felicia J. Wanna. The poster contained two new photos of her. Details on the where the photos were from or when they were taken weren't immediately made available although it looks like they are from a store, possibly a Walmart.
Wanna, also known as Felicia Helgeson, was last seen on Bluebird Avenue in Warrens on December 29 at 11 a.m. according to Ho-Chunk Police.
There were also reports that said she was possibly in La Crosse on January 3.
Wanna is 50 years old, Native American, is approximately 5'4", and weighs approximately 190 lbs. She has straight, shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes. She also has the word "Mark" tattooed on her wrist along with "Eric" on her back. Wanna has a tattoo on her right ankle and right leg. She wears both contact lenses and glasses according to authorities. She also has a mole on her right cheek, pierced left ear.
Authorities are concerned she may be having a mental health crisis. The poster asks for help from anyone who may have seen Wanna and urges them to contact their nearest law enforcement agency.
Anyone with information can also contact the Ho-Chunk Police Department at 715-284-2658 or the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 608-269-6333.