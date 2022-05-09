Authorities to release more information on Goodhue County babies found in river

RED WING, Minn. (WXOW) - Authorities in Goodhue County have scheduled a news conference shortly to announce significant developments in the investigation into two babies found in the Mississippi River in 1999 and 2003.
A newborn infant girl was found dead in Red Wing Bay about 12 miles north in 1999.
A newborn infant boy was found dead in December of 2003 near Frontenac State Park at Florence Township Beach.
There was a third child found in 2007, that time at a marina near Treasure Island Casino.
Earlier information from the investigation showed through DNA testing that the first two infants were related by at least one parent.
