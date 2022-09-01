Back in session for some La Crosse schools

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The first day of September means class is back in session for some schools in La Crosse.
At Southern Bluff Elementary, parents once again dropped their kids off to pursue the next academic grade.
They also got the chance to meet the school's new principal Maggie Maine. She previously was the principal at Jefferson Elementary in Winona. Like many of the students, she was enthusiastic about the first day, too.
"I am really excited to build relationships with the students and the families but also get to know my staff," Maine said. "Also just start bringing us together to help us celebrate one another and get excited about school again."
Despite a nationwide staffing shortage of teachers, La Crosse School Superintendent Dr. Aaron Engel is confident the district is ready to meet the demands.
"Every school district is facing the same challenge and we've been able to fill out all of our classroom positions so we feel confident we'll be able to start the year off great," Engel said.
Not every district in the area began classes on Thursday.
Some Minnesota schools like La Crescent-Hokah public schools are waiting until after Labor Day weekend to begin classes.