Bald Eagles predict Chiefs as Super Bowl champs

WABASHA, Minn. (WXOW) - Philadelphia Eagles fans might have a bone to pick with one of their fellow birds.
On Friday, the National Eagle Center in Wabasha released a video of two of their ambassador bald eagles making their Super Bowl LVII picks.
Watch Here.
Angel selected the Kansas City Chiefs to win the big game. Was'aka went with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Hollywood, a red-tailed hawk, made the deciding pick by going with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Learn more about the National Eagle Center by visiting nationaleaglecenter.org