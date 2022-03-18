Bangor fans raise the roof at the Divsion 5 state basketball game

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW)- The Bangor Cardinals traveled to Madison taking on Hurley in their Division 5 state basketball matchup Friday morning.
But they were not alone. From friends, parents and classmates, the Bangor community rallied behind the athletes and made their way to Madison and they got LOUD!
Parents excited to witness their son's dreams come true competing at the state level.
Students, watching their classmates compete for glory.
Some of which are close friends to the athletes like Clayton Lyga, a student at Bangor High School.
Lyga said that it is great to see his friends compete at the state level, and saying the boys are motivated to bring home a championship.
"Tanner and Dustin, like I said, I've grown up with them." Lyga continued. "I know like they all have their mind set, they like get in it, they know what to do, they're ready to win this stuff."
There is not a shred of doubt from the fans that Bangor will take home the championship.
The fans will find themselves back in the bleachers cheering on the athletes Saturday for when Bangor takes on Randolph.
The game is at 11:05 a.m. at the Kohl Center. It airs on WXOW-TV, WXOW.com, and on the Magic of March app.