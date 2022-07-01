Bangor School District eyes possible referendum for facilities projects

BANGOR, Wis. (WXOW) - The Bangor School District is looking at the community to see if there's support for addressing its short-term and long-term facilities needs.
In a release from the district, it said that it has developed a comprehensive facility plan that looks at priorities from now to 20 years in the future.
The release also said the district is looking at ways to address several issues including deferred maintenance, increasing enrollment, and enhancing facilities for student and community use.
It said that through previous financial planning, many of the improvements they're looking at could be covered with what they said would be "minimal tax impact for the community."
The district has a website that explains what the options are for its facilities. Click here to view the information.
The district also scheduled three public presentations with Superintendent David Brokopp. All three are in the MS/HS Cafetorium.
Thursday, July 7 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 12 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 13 from 9-10:30 a.m.
The district is also conducting a phone poll and sending out a mailer to residents.
If there is community support in the district, a referendum could appear on the upcoming November ballot.