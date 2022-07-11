Bangor School District looks to taxpayers for input for a potential referendum

BANGOR, Wis. (WXOW) -- The Bangor School District looked at its facility needs through the district and is now looking to the community for its vision of the future.
Bangor School District Superintendent David Brokopp said a possible referendum may be on November's ballot.
After a recent facility plan that looked at priorities for district buildings covering the next 20 years, the district now wants taxpayers' help addressing facility needs.
Brokopp said administration is taking a proactive approach when it comes to growing enrollment numbers and student needs.
Possible items the district is looking at include updating buildings to be ADA compliant, upgrading outdated kitchens, and the too small weight room and technology program room.
"The changes here in this building - they are absolutely in response to where kids are coming and wanting to be," Brokopp said regarding the high school. "I think that's incredibly important that we try to respond to that."
He added that including tax payers input was also important.
The district is hosting two community education sessions to answer questions and gather opinions.
They're for July 12 from 6-7:30 p.m. and July 13 from 9-10:30 a.m. at Bangor High School.
Additionally, the district contracted a company to do random phone surveys to the board make their decision.
"If they don't answer the phone the first time, they'll leave a message - call back," Brokopp said. "Talk with them and give them 15 minutes to really talk about how the district is doing and what's their vision for the future of the district."
To stay updated on the districts facility planning click here or email Superintendent Brokopp at dbrokopp@bangorsd.net