Banjo Fest hits a high note in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The 58th Annual Midwest BanjoFest and Jamboree is in full swing this weekend in La Crosse.
On Saturday, a five-piece banjo band entertained the lunch crowd at Houghton's Jackson Street Pub with traditional music from America's history.
Bass banjo player Neil Duresky said banjo music is closely tied to turn-of-the-century Mississippi paddleboats from Minnesota to Louisiana.
"Banjo music is commonly associated with riverboats in the early 1900's," Duresky said. "The banjo is America's instrument and America's music originally started as New Orleans jazz and riverboat music. We just try to maintain that tradition."
To get the full riverboat banjo music experience, join the fun when BanjoFest hits the water with its Jammin' Scenic Mississippi River Cruise on the La Crosse Queen, Sunday, Sep 18.
Tickets are still available for the 1 p.m. riverboat cruise that will feature traditional music from America's instrument.