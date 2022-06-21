Beat the heat with safety in mind

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The beginning of this week called for high temps and high humidity which typically brings people outdoors to enjoy that kind of warm weather.
However, a lot of sun with all that fun can be dangerous and officials in La Crosse want to remind everyone to take care of themselves and others in this kind of heat.
While it goes without saying, to protect ourselves in the summer heat means using sunscreen, limiting sun exposure and drinking plenty of water.
Of course on days like Monday and Tuesday this week, many try to stay indoors or find less exhaustive activities like sitting under a shade tree or going out for some ice cream.
But for those enjoying outdoor activities, Audra Martine, Director of the La Crosse County Health Department, shared something folks might want to keep in mind.
"If you're going to be out, out of doors, limit your time out there and remind each other to pay attention to that," Martine cautioned. "Because people will enjoy it and then I think not realize they're out there longer than they think and it might start with a little bit of sunburn but could lead to something else fairly quickly with the weather we're having."
Captain Avrie Schott of the La Crosse Police Department wants to remind the public to keep an eye on children and pets.
For example, temperatures in a vehicle can rise very quickly on hot summer days, so it's recommended children or pets are not left unattended in any vehicle, even for a few minutes.
In addition to kids and pets, Captain Schott said to look out for others too and call the La Crosse Police if you are worried about a neighbor or loved one.
"If you're concerned about your neighbor, if you're concerned about a community member," Captain Schott said. "Please give us a call, we're better when we work together. It's safer as a community if we together check on that person and make sure that everyone is safe and they have the resources that they need in a time of need such as the heat."