Below freezing temperatures call for extra caution

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - Six days left of January and winter is in full swing. Extreme cold weather is upon us and extra care must be taken to prevent frostbite, hypothermia or potential death.
Staying prepared for cold weather and dressing for it is key to preventing exposure as Emergency Management Coordinators, like Jared Tessman of Monroe County, know full well.
"It's important to cover up any of the exposed skin that you have to prevent frostbite," Tessman said.
"Dressing in layers just keeps the body warmer," Tessman continued. "And thin layers, not super thick layers. If you start to sweat, that moisture, all it's going to do is make it colder and it speeds up the time to maybe be hypothermic and those types of things."
Tessman said that in extreme temps below zero, looking out for others is a team effort to ensure everyone's safety.
"When we see these extreme cold temperatures," Tessman said. "It's good to be a good neighbor and be checking on our neighbors that are elderly or that maybe need extra care. Getting their mail for them and just checking on them to make sure they're ok."
While taking care of ourselves against the cold is vital, Tessman said looking out for our pets is critical, too.
"If you have pets that are normally indoor pets," Tessman explained. "It's really important that when you let them out that you let them back in as quickly as possible because they're not acclimated to the temperatures anymore than we are."
The last thing Tessman recommended is to make a cold weather emergency kit for the vehicle and to prepare in advance for long distance winter driving.
Tessman also suggests to prepare for the cold before traveling and offers some tips for keeping a kit in your vehicle.
"It's good to have those supplies with you," Tessman listed. "Blankets, extra clothing, hats, mittens. Maybe even a shovel or some kitty litter type stuff in case you get stuck in snow or ice."
The EM Coordinator also suggested making sure people know when you're leaving, where you're going, and what route your taking before any extended trip.
Tessman added to keep a cell phone and its charger handy and make sure it's fully charged before leaving.
And most of all, if you get stranded, Tessman instructs people to call 9-1-1 and stay with their vehicle because emergency services will be able to locate you through GPS.
"Don't try and walk somewhere," Tessman warned. "Don't try to get out and walk to safety. The best thing to do is stay with your vehicle, that's the safest spot you can be."