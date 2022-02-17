 Skip to main content
Berens adds second show at the La Crosse Center

  • Updated
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - By golly, he's a popular guy. 

Comedian Charlie Berens show on Saturday, October 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the La Crosse Center sold out quickly according to center management.

Fortunately, for those of you who didn't get a chance to get tickets to see the host of the Manitowoc Minute and his unique take on all things Wisconsin you are in luck. 

There's going to be a second show earlier in the day. 

The La Crosse Center announced that tickets for a 4 p.m. show on October 15 go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 18. They are available through Ticketmaster.com 

