Bills' defensive back Damar Hamlin released from hospital

BUFFALO, NEW YORK (ABC) Nine days after he collapsed on the field, hospital officials released Damar Hamlin from the hospital.
Hamlin collapsed after tackling Tee Higgins from the Cincinnati Bengals in the first quarter of a Monday Night Football game January 2.
Medical professionals restarted his heart and provided CPR. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
"We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills," Dr. Jamie Nadler, chief quality officer at Buffalo General, said in a statement.
Hamlin tweeted about his team's performance Sunday where the Bills' Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown. Eventually the team locked up the number 2 seed in the playoffs with a 35 to 23 win.
Hamlin also shared a photo of himself in his hospital bed in Cincinnati with his parents.