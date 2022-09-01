Black River Falls man airlifted from scene of crash

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - A Black River Falls man riding a minibike is airlifted from the scene after a collision with a pickup truck Wednesday evening.
The Wisconsin State Patrol said that it happened on County Highway C just east of County X in the Town of Albion around 7:22 p.m.
The 39-year-old man and a pick-up were both heading east on County C when the man turned left into his driveway. The pick-up hit the back of the minibike which caused the man to fall off the bike and receive injuries.
The state patrol said as a result, the man was airlifted from the scene by Life Link Air to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse with life-threatening injuries. The man's name was not released pending notification of relatives.
The driver of the pick-up, Margarita Castro Cuevas, 41, of La Crosse, and two passengers in the vehicle, a 47-year-old man and 12-year-old female, were all uninjured in the collision.
The state patrol said that enforcement action is pending investigation.