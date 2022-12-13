 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Blue Angels returning to La Crosse in 2024

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Blue Angels are coming back to La Crosse to perform in 2024.

The Navy flying group posted its 2023 and 2024 show schedules on Tuesday afternoon. 

It said that they're coming to La Crosse June 15-16, 2024. It is the only stop in Wisconsin or Minnesota that year.

The closest they'll perform next year is in Milwaukee on July 22-23. 

The Blue Angels last appeared at the Deke Slayton Airfest in June 2021. 

Blue Angels showcase elite ability

Blue Angels pilot and crewmember share what they love about the job

Watch behind the scenes: Flying with the Blue Angels

Slideshow: Airfest 2021

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you