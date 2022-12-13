Blue Angels returning to La Crosse in 2024

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Blue Angels are coming back to La Crosse to perform in 2024.
The Navy flying group posted its 2023 and 2024 show schedules on Tuesday afternoon.
It said that they're coming to La Crosse June 15-16, 2024. It is the only stop in Wisconsin or Minnesota that year.
The closest they'll perform next year is in Milwaukee on July 22-23.
The Blue Angels last appeared at the Deke Slayton Airfest in June 2021.
