Board votes to take down parking signs near Aquinas

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Board of Public works approved a petition on Monday that would allow for the two-hour parking signs on the 300 block of 11th Street South to be taken down and allow Aquinas students to park during school.
Students were ticketed in the area which led to the petition that needed at least 50-percent of the neighborhood to be in favor of in order for the sign removal. Monday's vote was referred from April 11 as the final approval still needed to go through the board, which passed 3-1 with Chris Kahlow giving the dissent.
Concerned resident and former police officer Alan Iverson spoke in favor of the petition and feels it is best for the safety of Aquinas faculty and students.
“It’ll be closer to school," Iverson said. "During hours of darkness. During winter. It’s slippery. It’s cold. Why have people park three blocks away when they can park right on that street? That two hour parking makes no sense. It works downtown but it doesn’t work there. It doesn’t make any sense.”
Area residents estimated that the school was short 40 parking spaces for students. The block will allow for an estimated eight vehicles to park.