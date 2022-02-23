Body found in Black River on north side of La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A body is recovered from the Black River on the north side of La Crosse on Wednesday afternoon.
La Crosse Police Captain Avrie Schott tells WXOW that it is not Hamud Faal, the man who was reported missing earlier this week.
Authorities were called to the area of the river around the boathouses behind Powerhouse Marine north of the Clinton Street Boat Landing around 4 p.m. for a report of footsteps leading to open water but no steps leading away from it.
The La Crosse Fire Department and Dive Rescue were called to the scene and a body was eventually recovered.
Schott says police aren't releasing the identity of the person.
"Obviously officers and investigators are working diligently to identify the community member that has been found today because this is someone's family member and we want to make notifications of that," said Schott.
No other information was released at this time.
Both incidents continue to be active and open investigations. If anyone has information relating to either of the above incidents, you're asked to please call the police non-emergency number at 608-782-7575. You can also contact La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit online at https://www.p3tips.com/459 . You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via your phone.