BREAKING: Fatal house fire in rural Monroe County

LITTLE FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) -- A late night house fire in rural Monroe County has claimed the lives of 4 people.
The Sparta Area Fire District received a call for a house fire on Backtrail Road in the Town of Little Falls shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday evening.
A person who was on the first floor of the home when the fire broke out was able to escape. They called 911 from a neighbor's home to report the fire and that people were trapped upstairs.
When crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames. In his report, Sparta Area Fire District Chief Mike Arnold said that the intensity of the fire prevented crews from entering the home.
Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire from outside and enter the home, but the second floor of the home then collapsed.
Chief Arnold has confirmed that the 4 victims have all been found along with several pets.
No names are being released at this time.
The fire is under investigation.