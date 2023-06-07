BREAKING: Madeline Kingsbury's ex-boyfriend arrested on suspicion of murder

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Adam Fravel, the father of Madeline Kingsbury's two children, has been arrested on suspicion of second degree murder.
The 29-year-old is listed on the Winona County Detention Center's website as being taken into custody at 7:12 Wednesday evening. The listing notes he’s being held ahead of an initial court appearance facing a second degree murder charge.
Winona Police posting on Facebook at 9:13 Wednesday night:
News 19 reached out to authorities to try to confirm whether this is related to the disappearance of Kingsbury, who went missing on March 31 but have yet to hear back. Again, the arrest does not confirm the fate of Kingsbury herself.
A news conference is scheduled for Thursday (time TBA) in the Winona City Council Chambers to share more details.
Stay with News 19 for further updates.