BREAKING NEWS: Fire destroys building in downtown La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)-- A fire has destroyed a building in the 300 block of downtown La Crosse.
Photos and videos from the scene show the building housing the India Curry House restaurant at 318 4th St. South. The building is gutted with part of the second story collapsing onto 4th Street.
According to Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Schott the La Crosse Fire Department was called to the scene around 4:15 a.m. Multiple crews are on the scene.
He said that at this point they believe the fire began in the kitchen area of the restaurant but further investigaton by the department is needed.
From there, the fire spread throughout the rest of the building and eventually consuming the structure. Chief Schott said the building will need to be excavated. and cleared eventually.
There's been no injuries reported.
4th Street is closed in that area. Traffic is being rerouted around the scene. The detour will begin at 4th St and Cass St, go east to 7th St and Cass St, north to 7th St and La Crosse St, then west to 4th St and La Crosse St. according to the city. As of 10:30 a.m., the detour is in effect for at least four more hours according to the fire department.
The video in this story is from viewers Lisa Lura Felt and Rusty James.