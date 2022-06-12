Brewing up support for La Crosse's LGBTQ+ community

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - For the first time ever, two La Crosse brewing companies released new beers to support the The Center: 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection for Pride Month.
608 Brewing Company and the La Crosse Distilling Company each collaborated with The Center for their releases.
La Crosse Distilling created "Something Groovy, Something Fruity." The beer is a grapefruit witbier. The creators intend for the drink to be enjoyed on a beach.
"Something Groovy, Something Fruity" is the first beer ever brewed by couple, Alec Lass and Joseph Giacomazzo.
"It means a lot to me to brew a beer and do something that interests me, and be able to give back to the underrepresented community of La Crosse's LGBTQ community," said Alec, a spirit bottler at La Crosse Distilling.
Employees of the brewery say the beer has been "wildly successful." The drink was first offered on June 1 in the taproom of La Crosse Distilling, and was no longer available due to popularity by June 8.
Of the 90 gallons originally brewed, only cans remain. The creators of the beer knew they were brewing something special.
"It quickly became almost surreal, to watch everybody around you and a company design the can, make the can for you, to bottle it for you, to put that in the palms yourself, to open the first beer that your name is behind, it was all very surreal," said Joe, a line cook at La Crosse Distilling.
"Something Groovy, Something Fruity" is available while supplies last. For every can sold, $1 of the proceeds will go to The Center.
Just up the road, 608 Brewing Company created "Together." The beer is a 6% fruited sour made with oranges, pineapples, and raspberries. Released on June 9, the beer immediately generated buzz among the community. According to the taproom manager, 608 received calls and to-go orders within the first hour of release.
"It's great to just be supporting the community and especially the minority community, like the LGBTQ, and we're just happy to be a part of that," said Emily Johnson, taproom manager at 608.
Johnson is hopeful to continue the partnership in the future. "Together" is available while supplies last. For every pint sold, $1 of proceeds will be donated. For every four pack of cans sold, $2 will be donated to The Center.
The Center is an LGBTQ+ center in La Crosse, WI, which also provides educational opportunities on sexual and gender identities.