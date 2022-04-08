BRF Superintendent: No records accessed in hacking

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - The superintendent of the Black River Falls School District said there's no evidence hackers got any district information or records.
The hacking effort forced the district to postpone classes on Friday.
Superintendent Shelly Severson tells News 19 that the target of the attack was focused on the network. What occurred kept district staff from accessing anything on the network.
Without that access, the district couldn't function efficiently.
Severson said that the district is working with its vendors to restore access in the hope of returning students to the classroom on Monday.
She said earlier that the district has contacted the FBI and state cybersecurity teams to investigate the incident to determine where this unauthorized access happened.