Burn bans lifted

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With the rain and large amount of snow that fell over the weekend, municipalities are lifting their burning bans.
Word came out on Monday from Buffalo County, Vernon County, and the City of Onalaska are among the ones that have rescinded the bans.
The weekend weather negated the dangers of wildfires for the time being.
The Wisconsin DNR Fire Danger website, which showed last week that two-thirds of the state was under a Very High risk for wildfires, now shows green or Low risk for fires as of Monday afternoon.