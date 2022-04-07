Businesses acquire AED units thanks to Holmen Area Rotary Club

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW)- Through fundraisers, the Holmen Area Rotary Club purchased nine AED units to be distributed throughout the Holmen community.
With help from the La Crosse and Holmen Fire Departments, Winona State University, and 7 Rivers Cardiac Arrest Preparedness and Education Group, the Holmen Area Rotary Club was able to donate AED units to area businesses that need them the most.
Holmen Area Rotary member Kelly Dunn was happy to partner with students from the Winona State University Nursing Program to help determine businesses that likely needed an AED.
Seniors from the nursing program surveyed local businesses to determine which organizations needed to upgrade their old units or to supply a business with its first AED.
"The students were kind of our boots on the ground. They went out and talked to businesses they also kind of checked where AED units were currently at," Dunn said.
The Be Fit Gym, Holmen Ace Hardware and Rental and Drugan's Castle Mound Golf Course were some of the recipients Thursday afternoon.
President of the 7 Rivers Cardiac Arrest Preparedness and Education Group Cheri Olson explained the importance of having the AED units spread throughout the community, as time is of the essence during a cardiac arrest.
"It's harder and harder to save someone's life the longer after their cardiac arrest," Olson said. "For every minute, it's ten percent decrease in the chance of survival from that event."
The 7 Rivers Cardiac Arrest Preparedness and Education will offer free CPR and AED training sessions on May 25 and 26 at the Holmen Area Community Center.
The Rotary Club still has four remaining AEDs to place. Local businesses interested in finding out more on how to be selected can go to the club's website: holmenarearotary.org.