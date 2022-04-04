Buttons on sale to support Ukraine

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Students at UW-La Crosse, including one Ukraine native, are selling buttons to help raise money and support relief efforts for the war-torn nation.
Dan Fedorenko, a junior computer science major, along with fellow classmates worked with the university and set up a stand to sell the buttons. They feature the traditional blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag as well as sunflowers. Fedorenko says the reason is that the yellow on the flag represents sunflower fields or grain being grown in Ukraine's fertile soil while the blue represents the sky.
A total of 200 buttons are available and Fedorenko, who has been told by friends and family what the front lines look like, says that college students and buttons are a great combination for getting their message across. He has also been told that sisters and mothers of those close to him have fled the country for their own safety.
"Buttons are always something for students to put on their backpacks," Fedorenko said. "If they buy something, they put it on. If you see somebody walking around with a button around campus, you might go 'Where did you get it?' That kind of helps us to spread the word about the word. We're college students. We don't have much money or time to spend on crafting things. So buttons was the best option that the university helped us with."
"I asked my parents if I can go back three different times and my dad told me a hard no because my family needs me here. If anything were to happen to my dad, I'm ultimately the next person to take care of this family. No parent would want their child to put themselves in such danger."
The buttons are available until Friday on the first floor of the UW-L Student Union for $5 each.