Campbell Town Board approves $3.4 mil. federal request for PFAS funds

FRENCH ISLAND, Wis. (WXOW) - On Tuesday, the Town of Campbell Board moved forward with a request for federal earmarks to work toward a permanent PFAS solution.
On the heels of Monday night's findings from the U.S. Geological Survey, the board voted unanimously to give the go-ahead to seek congressionally directed spending from things like the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act through 3rd Dist. Representative Derrick Van Orden's office.
Board Supervisor Lee Donahue said the $3.4 million is the balance of what was requested last year from Sen. Tammy Baldwin's office.
The amended resolution carries a stipulation that if the town cannot come up with a 20% matching fund in fiscal year 2024, roughly $1 million, they would not accept the federal money.
This request comes as the EPA issued a first draft Tuesday of its new drinking water standards for PFAS. The federal agency proposed limiting contaminant levels at 4 parts per trillion (ppt), the lowest level detectable by testing.
That number is significantly lower than the 70 ppt drinking water standard put out last year by the Wisconsin DNR based on 2016 EPA guidance.
Contamination from Per and Poly-Fluoroalkyl Substances is prevalent in private wells throughout French Island, leading the DNR to issue a warning to stop drinking tap water in early 2021. Long term exposure to the "forever chemicals" is linked with increased risk of various health issues including cancer and birth defects.