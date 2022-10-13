Candidate Derrick Van Orden visits dairy, gets endorsement

CASHTON, Wis. (WXOW) - Candidate for Wisconsin's 3rd District congressional seat Derrick Van Orden picked up two farm group endorsements on Thursday.
During his visit to the Mlsna East Town Dairy Farm near Cashton, the Wisconsin Dairy Alliance (WDA) along with Venture Dairy Cooperative (VDC) publicly endorsed Van Orden's candidacy for the soon-to-be open congressional seat Rep. Ron Kind held for 26 years.
"Venture Dairy Cooperative and the Wisconsin Dairy Alliance are proud to endorse Derrick Van Orden for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District," VDC Executive Director Kim Bremmer said. "He understands the importance of dairy to Wisconsin's economy and its heritage, and we look forward to having a real leader in Congress."
Part of his campaign preparation for election in November, Van Orden's tour of the dairy helped him gain further understanding of the financial struggle farmers are facing in today's economy.
Van Orden toured the 2,400 head dairy with Nick Mlsna, whose farm is one of Kwik Trip's milk suppliers, and validated how rising input costs affect dairy operations.
"Costs for fertilizer is going to start skyrocketing," Van Orden explained. "It's already increased by about 30% and that means the feed, which is the largest expense for this farm, is going to increase further. And it's just got to stop so we need to reopen American energy. We need to become energy independent again and that will lower costs across the board."