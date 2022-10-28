Candidates for Wisconsin's 95th Assembly District seat debate issues

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In a partnership with UW-La Crosse, The League of Women Voters and Wisconsin Media, an online debate was held Thursday night for the two candidates vying to represent Wisconsin State Assembly District 95 in the upcoming November 8 election.
Unlike some other districts in the state that cover more square miles, the 95th encompasses just the City of La Crosse and its closest neighboring communities.
Democratic candidate Rep. Jill Billings and her Republican challenger Chris Woodard answered a variety of questions concerning issues revolving around La Crosse and the rest of the state.
The debate allowed each candidate one minute for each question that covered 21 topics including minimum wage, crime and drugs, school referendums and the state's $4.3 billion budget surplus.
While both support marijuana legalization in Wisconsin as a way to generate revenue for Wisconsin, they differed on other controversial topics like the 1849 law on abortion.
On one of the issues concerning La Crosse specifically, both candidates weighed in on what should be done at the state level to help alleviate homelessness.
"The governor I think is taking some good steps in the right direction with the interagency on homelessness," Incumbent Representative Jill Billings said. "Certainly, we need a regional response to this, and I think that there's a lot we can do in the state legislature to help the good work that's being done by people here like Couleecap, Salvation Army and Catholic Charities."
"It's addressing those issues of mental health crises and drug and alcohol addiction," La Crosse District 9 City Council Member Woodard said. "We don't have those services here at the city. It would be a great opportunity to bring the state into it and bring the Health and Human Services element that they have and provide these services to the people that need help and get them back on track."
For well over a year and half, residents in the Town of Campbell have been drinking bottled water because of PFAS contamination in the ground water.
The political opponents were asked what should be done about it.
"I think we're working with a ticking timebomb, and the time is now," Woodard explained. "There's people on the island that can't drink out of their faucet which to me is completely unacceptable. And to those people on the island, I'm listening, I hear you every day and I'm going to go to bat for you guys because I think this is a huge issue."
"We're seeing the tip of the iceberg with PFAS on the island and we're seeing more and more cases of PFAS in Wisconsin," Billings said. "We've got to get republicans to come along with us on this issue and I think as more and more Republicans are finding PFAS in their district that we're going to have some movement on this, this upcoming session."
While both candidates remained cordial throughout the debate, at one point before closing statements the two candidates traded barbs on personal issues.
Woodard remarked on Rep. Billings lapse in paying her income taxes and Billings brought to light a questionable restraining order on Mr. Woodard's record.
The entire debate can be viewed on the non-profit WisconsinEye website.