 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Can't miss events at La Crosse's Irishfest this weekend

  • Updated
  • 0

(WXOW) - La Crosse's Irishfest returns for its year 18 this weekend at the Southside Fest Grounds.

(WXOW) - La Crosse's Irishfest returns this weekend at the Southside Fest Grounds. 

Irishfest live music.jpg

The celebration of culture, music, genealogy, competition, and history draws thousands from all over the Midwest. 

The festival runs from Friday, August 11 through Sunday, August 13.

Can't miss events at La Crosse's Irishfest this weekend

Download the Irishfest La Crosse App on Google Play and the Apple Store. 

This year's Irish Man, Pari Sexauer, joined Daybreak on Wednesday to talk about some of the can't miss events. 

He says he's really looking forward to the Highland Games on Saturday at the Front Gate Field. 

The Terry Smith Memorial Pro-Am Highland Games begin at noon and feature contests like the caber toss, weight over bar, sheaf, stone throwing, and more. 

"The other thing that everyone really enjoys is on Sunday in the late afternoon is called the Scattering where all of the bands that have been playing all weekend long all end up on stage," said Sexauer. "It's kind of a big jam session, and that's a heck of a lot of fun."

Also happening at the Front Gate Field on Saturday and on Sunday, the USATOWA Tug-of-War competition, starting at 10:30 a.m. both days.

Irish Rose, Ann Nolan, says she's looking forward to the music as well as sheep shearing in the Wee Folks area. 

"The best part for me though, is enjoying everything Irishfest has to offer with great friends and meeting new ones!" said Nolan in an email to News 19. 

This year has a stacked lineup of talent musicians like Gaelic Storm, The Harp Twins, Seo Linn, Shane Hennessy, Skerryvore, Boxing Banjo, Ian Gould, Seamus Kennedy, Tallymore, and much more.

Opening ceremonies begin at 4:00 p.m. on Friday. 

Events like a mashed potato-eating contest, Kilt run/walk, storytelling, dancing, and much more will happen throughout the weekend. 

Find tickets, lineup, and more information here at Irishfest La Crosse.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Recommended for you