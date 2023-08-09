Can't miss events at La Crosse's Irishfest this weekend

(WXOW) - La Crosse's Irishfest returns this weekend at the Southside Fest Grounds.
The celebration of culture, music, genealogy, competition, and history draws thousands from all over the Midwest.
The festival runs from Friday, August 11 through Sunday, August 13.
Download the Irishfest La Crosse App on Google Play and the Apple Store.
This year's Irish Man, Pari Sexauer, joined Daybreak on Wednesday to talk about some of the can't miss events.
He says he's really looking forward to the Highland Games on Saturday at the Front Gate Field.
The Terry Smith Memorial Pro-Am Highland Games begin at noon and feature contests like the caber toss, weight over bar, sheaf, stone throwing, and more.
"The other thing that everyone really enjoys is on Sunday in the late afternoon is called the Scattering where all of the bands that have been playing all weekend long all end up on stage," said Sexauer. "It's kind of a big jam session, and that's a heck of a lot of fun."
Also happening at the Front Gate Field on Saturday and on Sunday, the USATOWA Tug-of-War competition, starting at 10:30 a.m. both days.
Irish Rose, Ann Nolan, says she's looking forward to the music as well as sheep shearing in the Wee Folks area.
"The best part for me though, is enjoying everything Irishfest has to offer with great friends and meeting new ones!" said Nolan in an email to News 19.
This year has a stacked lineup of talent musicians like Gaelic Storm, The Harp Twins, Seo Linn, Shane Hennessy, Skerryvore, Boxing Banjo, Ian Gould, Seamus Kennedy, Tallymore, and much more.
Opening ceremonies begin at 4:00 p.m. on Friday.
Events like a mashed potato-eating contest, Kilt run/walk, storytelling, dancing, and much more will happen throughout the weekend.
Find tickets, lineup, and more information here at Irishfest La Crosse.