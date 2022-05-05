Cataract parents have mixed feelings after school closing decision

CATARACT, Wis. (WXOW) - With the failure of a $2.8 million dollar referendum in the Monroe County Spring Election, Sparta’s Board of Education had to make some tough choices to balance its budget.
Interim Superintendent and Sparta High School Principal Sam Russ said one of the budget cuts made to make ends meet was the Sparta Board's decision to close Cataract Elementary School.
"The District had to look at potential budget reductions and one of those possibilities was Cataract Elementary School," Principal Russ said. "In addition to other budget reductions the board did vote 4 to 3 to close Cataract Elementary School at the conclusion of the school year.”
Even though it's estimated to save Sparta Area School District over $500,000 dollars annually, staff and teachers at Cataract will not be losing their jobs according to Principal Russ. The plan is to transition those personnel to other district needs.
Despite the expected cost savings, the decision to close seemed to come too quickly for Cataract parents like Erin Johnson.
"We had a lot of questions, a lot of them we felt were unanswered," Erin explained. "We had a lot of suggestions as to how we as a community could help or other areas to look at within the budget within the school district and we just felt like we weren’t heard.”
With the board members' decision being final, Sparta's district administration has the task to move forward with the plan.
"We’re really focused in on the transition with the students and families" Principal Russ said. "We’re looking to put the support around them and we’re looking to give students closure and the families closure as best we can to make this transition, this process, as smooth and seamless as possible knowing that there’s a lot of emotions with this situation.”
Closing Cataract's school ends a legacy of community traditions which brings with it a range of feelings.
"There’s been some anger, there’s been some grief, there’s been sadness," Johnson said. "We’re also having mixed emotions about what do we do with our children next. Do we keep them in Sparta Area School District or do we look for other options?”
Anticipating the school closure Johnson said that, including herself, many parents submitted open enrollment applications by the Sparta schools April 29 deadline.
As parents decompress from the decision, there's still time to decide if parents will indeed move their kids to neighboring districts of Tomah, Bangor, and local private schools.
But Johnson said a majority are considering moving to the Melrose-Mindoro school district.
Unfortunately, Erin added, there is a division created now with Sparta and it may have long lasting repercussions.
"We really felt like we’ve just been excluded from the district and that our town, our community, our school," Johnson added. "It wasn’t important to them.”
Cataract's community of parents have been working closely with each other over the past several weeks sharing thoughts on a "We Stand With Cataract Elementary" Facebook page.