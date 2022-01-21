Celebrating a Holmen Yo-Yo Master

HOLMEN, Wis. - (WXOW) - A Holmen resident holds a special distinction in the world of toys.
Frederick William "Bill" Cafe is a yo-yo master.
His history with the toy goes back to the 1930's when as a teenager his skills took top honors in a contest. However, the yo-yo career was put on hold as Cafe signed on to serve in World War II. It was after the war in 1949 when the Duncan Yo-Yo company offered him a travelling job. Cafe and other yo-yo masters travelled town to town, setting up demonstrations and holding contests.
"We'd throw the yo-yo out in front, make it go in loops and you just do that enough and then catch it," Cafe said. "From there we'd go into the spinner tricks."
The travelling show and it's yo-yo tricks proved popular and successful. Cafe went coast to coast and later travelled across Europe.
""He would gather such crowds that the police would come and he wasn't causing any trouble and they didn't ask him to stop," said Laurie Cafe, Bill's daughter. "They just asked that he and the crowd not block the road."
The Duncan company also remembers how much Cafe contributed in those earliest days. In 2010 they put together a video about the yo-yo masters and came to Holmen to interview him.
This past week, they posted a special message to him on their social media page, wishing him a very Happy 100th birthday.