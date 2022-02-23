Central High School students petitioning to keep School Resource Officers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The School Resource Officer (SRO) program has undergone several changes in the School District of La Crosse the past few years, but now students are voicing their concerns.
From a presence of five officers in 2020, La Crosse's Board of Education reduced the contract to three SRO's prior to the beginning of the current school year.
As a way to reform the program of having uniformed police on school grounds, the plan continues to reduce that number to two SRO's next school year and adding D.A.R.E. personnel instead.
Just learning of this change, a few Central High School students are advocating to keep the SRO in their school building from potentially being removed next year.
To garner support, they are gathering signatures for a petition and bring their collective voice to the district's school board to reconsider their decision.
Petition organizer and Central High Sophomore Adam Manka said he feels the decision to reduce the number of SRO's has impacted school safety.
"I think the school board made a rash decision in a heated movement," Manka said. "We're hoping to right a wrong here right now. We're hoping to keep sure safety is our primary concern."
Fellow classmate Jack Murphy, a Central 11th grader, said he's seen too much violence this year and and can't imagine what it would be like without an SRO present.
"After some of our threats this fall, we thought it was necessary," Murphy said. "Especially with the school board kind of cutting down on SRO's. We wanted to start a petition to show that there are students supporting to keep them in our schools or at least reducing the number of cut downs that were gonna be made."
Citing an ongoing drug problem, fights in school and threats of violence, the fellow RiverHawks feel the petition is also helping raise awareness to those issues.
Researching this year's incidents in their advocacy effort, the students are also finding that the issues they're seeing go back further.
"While looking up information for our movement," Central Junior Kaden Young said, "I have learned that our school does have a pretty long history of these types of threats, longer than three years."
The students also aren't seeing the concerns raised by the community when the school board originally addressed the SRO program. They see the officers as a positive influence in the school.
"The SRO's have been helping us in a lot of better ways, Manka explained. "Ever since I started this petition, I've seen a lot of new ways how the SRO's have been able to help us a lot better as students, not only as that, but also as people."
Reaching out to the La Crosse Police Department who provide the SRO's for the program, Captain Avrie Schott said her fellow police officers are a community resource and are ready to help in any capacity the school district needs.
"It takes an entire village to support our youth," Capt. Schott said. "And to have all those resources available for our students in our community to know that whatever area, whatever person they feel more comfortable with, they have that support."
In a statement from the School District of La Crosse, Superintendent Dr. Aaron Engel praised the students in their efforts.
"We appreciate our students' efforts in drawing attention to an issue they feel passionate about," Dr. Engel said. "Our school district values involved citizenship and promoting student voice is a component of our strategic plan for educational equity."
"We want our students to put into action what they learn in school. Political action by students, like gathering signatures on a petition or speaking at a school board meeting, is an indication that our school district is developing active citizens in our community," Superintendent Engel added.
"As with all advocacy generated by our students," Engel continued. "We will take their efforts into consideration as we address the full range of interests of all of our students, our staff, and our community.
The petition has roughly 165 signatures and its advocates say they are gaining momentum. A community survey is in the works and potentially a rally to raise even more awareness.