Challengers could file for a recount after Tuesday's elections

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Tuesday night's election had 19 contested county board races in La Crosse County with six of those races possibly headed for a recount.
According to La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer, candidates from the Spring election may file for a recount starting Friday after the canvass board has completed tallying the results.
"There were six county board races where the vote was less than 40 and if there's 4,000 or less ballots cast, that person could ask for a recount," Dankmeyer said. "If it's ten or higher that person would have to pay for the recount. If its less than ten votes then that candidate could request a recount and it would be free."
Two of closest outcomes were the races for Districts 17 and 29.
Jack Pogreba edged Mike Giese by eight votes in the District 17 contest, 275-267.
Ken Schlimgen won by nine votes over Tom Jacobs, 441-432, in District 29.
Any requests would have to be filed by next Wednesday with the county clerk.