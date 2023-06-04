Chances of rain remains small for tomorrow, meaning another day of dry weather

While sunshine and hot temps continued this weekend, next up on the menu is rain chances to start the work week. However, these chances are relatively small, and we are looking to stay on the drier side of things.
For tomorrow's rain, as mentioned, our chances are small, meaning those that have a nice landscape or garden, you are going to have to water once more.
Through the work we week, we even continue to stay dry. Thus, we aren't getting out of our dry spell anytime soon.
Looking at tomorrow's rain our best chance of rain will be in the afternoon with isolated showers as a cold front move through.
However, by the evening, rain will already be far southwest, and chances will be near zero.
With only a couple of chances, rain accumulation isn't going to be high, and maps point to not even a tenth of an inch.
The Coulee Region then is going to stay on the dry streak, but even though we will be dry, our week ahead looks to be a lot more comfortable with temps cooling down slightly.