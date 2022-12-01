Check out this year's CMN Holiday Basket Raffle

(WXOW) - Over the next two weeks, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals are offering a way to help support local families with kids facing medical challenges, while possibly picking up some festive treats.
The Holiday Basket Raffle is back and will be traveling to various Gundersen Health System locations over the next two weeks.
Each basket was created by a Gundersen department. Each entry costs one dollar, but for those who want to improve their odds, Beth Noffsinger has this pro tip:
"If you print out a label with your name, phone number and address on it, you can just put those down quick because we have had people who buy a lot of tickets and have to hand write that out."
Here's the Basket Raffle schedule:
- Dec. 5 – Gundersen Health System East Building – 10:30-3:30.
- Dec. 6-8 – Gundersen Health System La Crosse Main Campus in the hallway between the main lobby and the clinic lobby – 10:30-3:30
- Dec. 9 – Gundersen Health System La Crosse Main Campus 10:30-12 noon
- Dec. 9 – Gundersen Medical Foundation Downtown – 4:30-7:30 (during the Foundation's Holiday Market and Social)
- Dec. 13 – 14 – Onalaska Clinic Education Center – 10:30-3:30
- Dec. 15-16 – Gundersen Medical Foundation Downtown – 10:30-3:30 on Dec. 15 and 10:30-12:30 on Dec 16
The winners will be drawn and contacted on Dec. 16.