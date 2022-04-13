Christians observe Holy Week

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) It's Holy Week for Christians.
Bishop William Patrick Callahan of the La Crosse Diocese says the significance of this week leading to Easter Sunday "is a sense of understanding who Jesus is and who Christians are in relationship to him.
The week for Christians is a time to review the events leading to the Crucifixion of Christ and the Resurrection Easter Sunday. Bishop Callahan says Holy Week is a "very important element of our faith.".
Bishop Callahan says there are 158 churches in the Diocese of La Crosse.
All are celebrating the events leading to Easter Sunday.