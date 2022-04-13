 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and
southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Christians observe Holy Week

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)  It's Holy Week for Christians.

BISHOP.jpg

Bishop William Patrick Callahan of the La Crosse Diocese says the significance of this week leading to Easter Sunday "is a sense of understanding who Jesus is and who Christians are in relationship to him.

The week for Christians is a time to review the events leading to the Crucifixion of Christ and the Resurrection Easter Sunday.  Bishop Callahan says Holy Week is a "very important element of our faith.".

BISHOP 2.jpg

Bishop Callahan says there are 158 churches in the Diocese of La Crosse.  

All are celebrating the events leading to Easter Sunday.

