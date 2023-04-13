City closing Pettibone Park due to flooding

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Spring flooding is forcing the closure of one of the City of La Crosse's parks.
Located along the rising Mississippi River, the city's Parks Department said that effective Friday, April 14, Pettibone Park is closed.
The park has frequently closed over the years as high water from flooding covers much of the park.
The message from the Parks Department said the park would be closed until further notice.
The river stage as of 11:15 a.m. on Thursday morning was 9.45 feet. By this same time next Thursday, the National Weather Service forecast shows the river at 13.6 feet. That falls into the moderate flood stage for La Crosse. According to NWS data, it would be the highest river stage since 2019.
The record of 17.89 feet was set on April 22, 1965.