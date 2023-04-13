City closing Pettibone Park due to flooding

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...
Minnesota...Iowa...

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and
Pepin zones.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Trempealeau and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, Vernon and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Crawford,
Allamakee and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

.Anomalous warm temperatures will continue to melt snowpack across
northern and western Minnesota and northern Wisconsin today. This
will result in increase river flows along the Mississippi River and
flooding starting this weekend in some locations.

The following forecast crests are based solely on snow melt.

Lake City, MN between 17 and 18 feet - April 20-21
Alma, WI between 14 and 15 feet - April 20-21
Minnesota City, MN between 662 and 663 feet - April 21-22
Winona Dam 5A, MN between 657 and 658.5 feet - April 21-22
Winona, MN between 16 and 17.5 feet - April 21-22
Trempealeau, WI between 649 and 650.5 feet - April 21-22
La Crescent, MN between 642 and 643.5 feet - April 21-23
La Crosse, WI between 13.5 and 15 feet - April 21-23
Genoa, WI between 632.5 and 634.5 - April 22-24
Lansing, IA between 15 and 17 feet - April 24-26
Lynxville, WI between 625.5 and 627.5 feet - April 24-26
McGregor, IA between 18.5 and 20.5 feet - April 22-24
Guttenberg, IA between 16 and 18 feet - April 22-24

There may be a second crest due to flow coming in from the Wisconsin
River for McGregor and Guttenberg, IA.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 1130 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...From Monday afternoon until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 13.5 feet, Water goes over the road in the 600 block
of Shore Acres Road. Many La Crosse River Marsh trails are under
water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 9.4 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Again Today...

.Another day of unseasonable warmth coupled with breezy southerly
winds and deep mixing will renew the threat for critical fire
weather conditions from late this morning through this evening.

Relative humidity values fall to around 15 to 25 percent this
afternoon and early evening. East of the Mississippi River,
expect southerly winds of 15-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph. West of
the river, these southerly winds will be around 20-25 mph,
gusting to 30-35 mph. Very dry fine fuels will promote quick
ignitions and rapid spread of any fire that gets started, making
them difficult to control.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS FOR NORTHEAST IOWA,
SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA, AND FROM SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Red Flag
Warning for for low humidity and gusty winds, which is in effect
from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather
Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek,
Allamakee, Floyd, Chickasaw, Fayette and Clayton. In
Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower, Fillmore
and Houston. In Wisconsin, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau,
Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford,
Richland and Grant.

* TIMING...From 11 am through 8 pm.

* WINDS...East of the Mississippi River, southerly winds of 15-20
mph, gusting to 25-30 mph. West of the river, southerly winds
around 20-25 mph, gusting to 30-35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the 80s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult
to control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning
bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

City closing Pettibone Park due to flooding

  • Updated
  • 0
pettibone-park-flooding-1

Pettibone Park flooding in March 2019

 By Kevin Millard

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Spring flooding is forcing the closure of one of the City of La Crosse's parks. 

Located along the rising Mississippi River, the city's Parks Department said that effective Friday, April 14, Pettibone Park is closed. 

The park has frequently closed over the years as high water from flooding covers much of the park. 

The message from the Parks Department said the park would be closed until further notice. 

pettibone-park-flooding-2

Pettibone Park flooding in March 2019

The river stage as of 11:15 a.m. on Thursday morning was 9.45 feet. By this same time next Thursday, the National Weather Service forecast shows the river at 13.6 feet. That falls into the moderate flood stage for La Crosse. According to NWS data, it would be the highest river stage since 2019.

The record of 17.89 feet was set on April 22, 1965. 

