City closing stretch of Green Bay Street for two months

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse plans to close a portion of Green Bay Street beginning next week for a work project that's expected to last for two months.
Starting June 27 at East Avenue and continuing to 22nd Street South, Green Bay Street will close to through traffic for utility work and paving. The work is in conjuction with a Wisconsin Department of Transportation project going on in the area at the same time.
The work on Green Bay Street is expected to last through August 26.
As the construction proceeds, the intersections at East Avenue, 19th St., 20th St., 21st. St. and 22nd St. are closed.
Detour signs posted by the city will guide drivers around the construction area.