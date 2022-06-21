 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Maximum heat index values around 100.

* WHERE...La Crosse County.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

City closing stretch of Green Bay Street for two months

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse plans to close a portion of Green Bay Street beginning next week for a work project that's expected to last for two months. 

Starting June 27 at East Avenue and continuing to 22nd Street South, Green Bay Street will close to through traffic for utility work and paving. The work is in conjuction with a Wisconsin Department of Transportation project going on in the area at the same time. 

The work on Green Bay Street is expected to last through August 26. 

As the construction proceeds, the intersections at East Avenue, 19th St., 20th St., 21st. St. and 22nd St. are closed. 

Detour signs posted by the city will guide drivers around the construction area. 

