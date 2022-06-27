City, landlords hold housing discussion forum

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A special forum between city officials and landlords in the area was held Monday at Viterbo University with the intention of finding common ground on several housing issues.
City services, neighborhood safety, and at-risk tenants were topics in the meeting called by Mayor Mitch Reynolds as well as the ongoing homelessness situation in La Crosse.
Viterbo professor Tom Thibodeau has taught a class on the homeless at the university since 1985 and says forums like this are designed to bring multiple sides together.
“We’re trying to build levels of trust so that we can talk to each other," Thibodeau said. "Particularly when we have very difficult situations. So when landlords run up against having a difficult tenant, who do they go to? How do service organizations know landlords well enough to find places that we can rent to so that we do have safe, affordable housing. Good neighborhoods. Options for people to live in La Crosse.”
Landlord and realtor Rick Hamilton rents out about 40 units and says that seeing city leaders like Reynolds take strides and hear multiple sides out may be a step in the right direction towards finding potential solutions.
“I’m going to have an open mind on it," Hamilton said. "I sense things with our mayor that I didn’t realize before I started coming two weeks ago. Not just what I was perceiving like ‘Hey, we’ll put them up here, we’ll kick the can down here, keep kicking the can.’ That’s not the solution. I’m sensing that he wants to some degree solve this problem. We’ll never solve it, but at least make it not as big a problem as it is now.”
Hamilton says that a possible consideration by landlords is to provide 5-10 percent of their units as low cost housing options.