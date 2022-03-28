City looking into privatizing La Crosse Center management

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse City Council is looking at the possibility of hiring a management firm to oversee the day-to-day operations of the La Crosse Center following a discussion held Monday.
The center is currently being operated by city employees.
Mayor Mitch Reynolds says that if they do go down that path, the things they would look for in a management firm include taking care of the city employees who currently work there, being able to generate higher revenue for the community and being able to keep the La Crosse Center as a staple of the region as local businesses benefit from the location.
Reynolds says that the move is not a necessity and the vote to send the idea to the center's board is to look into the idea should the city go in that direction, a move that can take several months.
"We don't have a proposal out there," Reynolds said. "We don't have someone lined up. We're actually sending feelers out into the industry to say 'Hey, anybody interested in this? And if you are, come back and let us know what that looks like.' Then we'll send out a request for proposals, then we'll evaluate those proposals that we get in. At that point, then we'll start having that discussion if we really want to go down this road."
Reynolds adds that he is unsure what could happen to the city employees if a firm is chosen.