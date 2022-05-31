City of La Crosse reminds residents large item pick-up has ended

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse wants to let residents know that its curbside collection of large items has ended.
The collection event ran from May 16-27.
The city asks that any items that weren't collected be removed from the boulevard or alley and disposed of properly. Property owners are responsible for removal of any items.
They said that "items small enough to fit into cart, excess trash or recycling outside your carts, electronics, applicances, and items over 300 lbs. should not have been placed for collection."
Any residents who believe they might have been missed can call Harter's Quick Clean-up at 608-782-2082.
Residents needing disposal options can go to the city's website by clicking here.