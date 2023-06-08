City trail closed starting June 12 for repaving

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - One of the bluff trails run by the City of La Crosse is getting new pavement starting next week.
The city's Parks and Recreation Department said in a news release that the Goldenrod Trail on the Skemp Tract off of County Highway B is closed between June 12-16 for repaving.
The 0.65 mile trail runs along the blufftop. The trail, listed as having an intermediate trail level, is available for hiking or biking according to the map.
