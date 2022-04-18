City unveils plan to open Houska Park as safe space for homeless

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse provides some early details on its plan to provide a safe place for people experiencing homelessness in the community.
Mayor Mitch Reynolds' office released information Monday afternoon on the plan to once again use Houska Park as a space for homeless individuals.
It said that the city has worked with the Coulee Collaborative to End Homelessness, city departments, and the county, to develop the plan for the park.
It said the park is open to people from now until October 30.
“The various partners have been meeting on a weekly basis to discuss how our community can offer as much support as possible to individuals who are staying at Houska,” said Brian Sampson, LSW, Homeless Services Coordinator for the City of La Crosse. “Our plan is to provide one safe space for individuals experiencing homelessness.”
While more information is expected to come out at a Wednesday event at City Hall, there were some parts of the plan released, such as:
-Onsite support services are available at the park Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The city and a local non-profit agency are providing occupant registration packets to anyone who wants to stay at the park.
-A security unit hired by the city will make nightly checks after hours at the park.
-The city has hired additional staff to clean and maintain the facilities.
-Donations will be accepted at the REACH Center. Drop-off information and times can be found at https://reachcenterlacrosse.org.
-Lastly, Houska Dog Park facilities were moved to two new locations. They are now at Wittenberg Park at 2940 George Street and at Hass Park, 3600 Easter Road. Both facilities are now open.