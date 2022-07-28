Class 49 begins for Wisconsin's Challenge Academy

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WXOW) - At Fort McCoy Thursday, the Wisconsin National Guard Challenge Academy in-processed a new class of 118 cadets.
Class 49 began a 22-week journey where 92 male and 26 female 'at-risk' teens, ages 16 to 18, will be put to the test and hopefully graduate fully prepared to tackle the challenges of life.
Wisconsin's Challenge Academy is a quasi-military training program aimed at re-focusing a teenager's path, helping them change negative habits and attitudes, all while building up their confidence and character.
According to Challenge Academy Director Joni Mathews, it doesn't matter what led these teens to volunteer for the program because once they step through the Academy's doors, it's a whole new ball game.
"They all come from a level playing field. They're all fresh. Nobody knows what their background is," Mathews explained. "So we all start with the same thing. And so they're learning how to deal with different people from across the state, different cultures, different backgrounds and different lifestyles. They learn how to work together, teamwork, communicate, all those things that's going to help them in life."
Academy instructors acknowledge the first two weeks, called pre-challenge, are the toughest for these teens because it's the adjustment period where they learn physical, mental and social discipline.
Once cadets get through that initial phase, over the next five months the program progressively develops their basic life skills in eight core components that will help them become successful adults.
Those who make it through will graduate with enough credits to receive their high school diploma or an equivalency certificate.