Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

Yellow River at Necedah affecting Juneau County.

.Heavy rain over the weekend fell on a deep primed snowpack,
resulting in increased snowmelt and runoff. Rivers are expected to
crest in the next 1 to 2 days before slowly falling through the week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 13.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CDT Monday was 13.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.3
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.4 feet on 06/01/1989.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Clerk's office gives recommendations to prepare voters for Election Day

  • Updated
  • 0
Voting-outside polling place-La Crosse.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKOW) — Election Day is tomorrow, and the city has a few recommendations to prepare voters for Tuesday.

On the ballot this election is the Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice along with municipal, state, school referendums, and school board races. There are also two bail referenda. Voters can review what's on their ballot this year on myvote.wi.gov.

First, the clerk's office urges voters confirm their polling place.

Remember that the address on a voter's ID doesn't matter. The clerk's office says election officials checking IDs are trying to verify the voters identity.  Several types of IDs are acceptable, and there is still time to get a free voting ID through the Wisconsin DMV.

Anyone voting for the first time or who has moved since voting last must update their voter registration. Voters can register at their polling place on Tuesday by bringing proof of residence. Proof of residence includes a utility bill, bank statement or university ID, to name a few.

Curbside voting is available to those who aren't able to go into a polling place due to a disability or impairment. Registering to vote is also available curbside. A phone number is posted outside of each polling location.

City Clerk Nikki Elsen also has a couple of reminders about access due to ongoing road construction projects. The polling places are accessible but voters may need to follow detours around the worksites in order to reach the polls for four locations. 

For voters who use District 3-Myrick Park Center and District 5-UWL Student Union, La Crosse Street at Losey Boulevard is closed. 

Voters in District 11-Living Word Christian Church and District 12-Hmoob (Hmong) Community Center, Ward Avenue is closed at South Avenue. 

The clerk's office reminds voters absentee ballots have to be returned by election day to be counted. If a voter still has an absentee ballot, it should be dropped off with election officials on Tuesday before 8 p.m. The status of absentee ballots can be tracked online.

