Comfortable humidity continues for Monday before higher levels return later in the week

Our last day of the weekend has been pleasant as humidity is nice and low. This is a great change as the past seven days were dangerously hot and following the heat, stormy. The start of the work week continues comfy weather, however, higher levels of humidity is on the way.
For tonight, temperatures will cool down in the mid 50s with cool air from the northeast. Those that like having their windows open in the evening, tonight is the perfect night to do so.
Tomorrow, we are in for plenty of sunshine and will help get our temperatures into the low to mid 80s.
Humidity remains low now, but in the next few days it will increase back into higher levels. However, as levels are higher, temperatures will only rise into the upper 80s and low 90s. Real feels will be in the low to mid 90s.
As with any return in humidity, rain chances are present. However, these chances aren't looking too high, and the Coulee Region could be on the drier side this week.