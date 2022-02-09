Community blood drives play a key role in rebuilding local hospital blood supplies

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW)- Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin is the sole provider of blood to local hospitals such as Gundersen, Tomah, and Mayo Clinic Health Systems.
For the past two years, these hospitals have been operating below a stable 7-day supply.
Local businesses, like @Properties of La Crosse, hosting blood drives like the one held in Onalaska on Wednesday, play a key role in rebuilding local blood supply levels.
"Versiti's blood stays local," Director of Operations Katie Favre of @Properties said. "And with local being so close to our heart and staying local/giving back is really important for us and you can make monetary donations but you can't buy blood, so a blood drive was really important for us to have."
Hosting a blood drive in their building provided @Properties employees an opportunity they wouldn't normally have.
"This is my first day I've ever donated so that was exciting," @Properties Associate Tina Weisensel said. "It was good, very smooth process, just kind of answered a bunch of questions, took some vitals and then it only took about five minutes to actually donate."
And the experience is likely to lead to more donations down the road according to Weisensel.
"I know a lot of people that work here like to get together and do it pretty often so I look forward to doing it again."
Only 37 percent of the U.S. population is able to donate blood, that's why Versiti asks those that are able to give to do so as often as they can.
"People are eligible to donate every 56 days," Cogdill explained. "So we need those donors to continue to come out. If you have any questions about blood donation you just need to ask to find out if you're eligible."
Cogdill said January's weather led to a good month for donations in the Coulee Region but there's still a long way to go to get blood supplies to a comfortable level.
To find a Versiti blood drive near you or to find out more information on how to donate, go to Versiti.org