Community leaders meet for the Mayoral Prayer Breakfast

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Community leaders met for the 26th Annual Greater La Crosse Area Mayoral Prayer Breakfast.
The event coincides with National Prayer Day. Locally, it started in 1997 to celebrate the election of Mayor John Medinger, who was at Thursday's breakfast.
The Coulee Region Prayer Consortium had wanted to provide an event where local Christians could show their support for the area leaders.
Those attending Thursday's breakfast included Mayor Mitch Reynolds, military members, those in education and first responders.
Reynolds spoke about how the community has a tradition of putting others first.
"I think that's what makes our community special and all of these people here today are those who follow that kind of mindset," Reynolds said. "They really are servant leaders and they really do want to help the community and they really do want to help others first - that's what they do."
The keynote speaker, Viterbo's Tom Thibodeau told his story to those in attendance. He expressed a call to action for the leaders to be more aware of their communities but also to be kind and more purposeful with action.
"It would be great if we could carry this forward and I know that these are all good people that do really good things in our community all of the time," Reynolds said. "If we could just continue down that path, so that we are all continuing to help other in our community - as Tom Thibodeau was saying - to feed the poor, to help those in need and to help those who are most vulnerable."