Community leaders tour Fort McCoy

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WXOW) - Garrison Commander Colonel Michael D. Poss invited a group of community leaders to take a tour of Fort McCoy Wednesday to see what the post has to offer.
Riding a bus, fort experts guided passengers through the installation highlighting new projects and explaining all the services and training opportunities available inside the fence.
Guests soon learned that by supporting Army Reserve, Army National Guard, and Active Duty training throughout the year, those military members and civilian and contracted employees combine contribute almost $1.9 billion dollars to the local economy annually.
Having local leaders experience this kind of installation immersion is a great way for Col. Poss to build relationships and community ambassadors for Fort McCoy.
"They were certainly aware that Fort McCoy is here and they understand that we do Army training," Col. Poss said. "But now they have a much greater appreciation for the depth of the Army training as well as the phenomenal services that we provide."
Sparta Mayor Kevin Riley said the tour showed him all that the fort has accomplished since the time he worked there in the 60's and 70's.
"I am just amazed at the modernization and the scope of modernization," riley explained. "I know that they'd improved, Ii knew that they brought in many buildings but I did not know the scope that they had improved."
Besides touring through different training facilities and mock-up warfare environments, guests were able to test their skills navigating an underground tunnel and trying out modern tech simulation equipment for firing military weapons and Humvee driving.
For Fort McCoy's Public Works Director Liane Haun, helping give these tours makes her realize how much she takes for granted sometimes working on post.
"From my perspective, since I've worked out of here for 19 years I forget what we have out here and I forget to share that story," Haun reflected. "And so it's great to have those people who have never stepped foot on Fort McCoy or even driven past on highway 21 and never seen what it looks like inside the gates to give them that perspective."
Col. Poss added that by hosting Community Leader Engagement days, it strengthens the partnerships Fort McCoy has with Monroe County and the Coulee Region now and for the future.