Community partners teaming up to add more diversity in mental health field

(WXOW) - The beginning of August kicks off a campaign to raise $15,000 in 15 days. 

The La Crosse Community Foundation, Black Leaders Acquiring Collective Knowledge or B.L.A.C.K. and Peace of Mind Counseling are working to solve a shortage of black, indigenous and people of color or BIPOC mental health counselors.

"Right now, there's a significant shortage of individuals who identify as BIPOC who are going into the mental health professional field, and as a result, fewer BIPOC individuals are seeking mental health help when they need it," said La Crosse Community Foundation CEO Jamie Schloegel. 

According to the American Psychological Association, one in ten psychologists are BIPOC while four in ten Americans are BIPOC. 

Schloegel joined Daybreak on Tuesday to talk about the campaign which is being matched by an anonymous donor up to $15,000. 

"We're hoping it not only helps build access to mental health care for individuals who identify as BIPOC but also inspire individuals of color to choose careers in the mental health field, " said Schloegel. 

She says the endowed fund will need to grow to $100,000 before scholarships can be handed out. 

Once it hits that point, B.L.A.C.K. will help select deserving students. 

"It's really important that all individuals are able to seek help from another individual, mental health professional who looks like them," said Schloegel. "We all relate and connect better with somebody who has lived and shared similar experiences."

They hope to award the first $5,000 scholarship in spring of 2024. 

To donate and learn more, click here: BIPOC Mental Health Scholarship Fund (fcsuite.com)

