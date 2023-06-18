Community support for annual La Crosse Juneteenth celebration

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Celebrating love and black liberation; that was the common theme Sunday for the annual Juneteenth event.

The celebration is hosted by four local organizations: B.L.A.C.K., Hope Restores, the Enduring Families Project and Black Student Leaders.

Dozens of booths lined Riverside Park promoting different resources in the community along with food, drinks and merchandise for sale.

Shaundel Spivey, the Executive Director of B.L.A.C.K. says it's important to celebrate the national holiday in La Crosse.

"What I'm hoping that people will get out of attending these events is, one, understanding the history and the impact, but also the celebration and the community and bringing the community together to be one."

Shamawyah Curtis with Hope Restores says the day also offers an opportunity to get involved within the community.

"I would say join our first Friday of the month coffee with Hope Restores," Curtis said. "That's a time that we get together, we have conversations, we meet new people, it's just a great time. We're always looking for more volunteers. Join our events, go online and join our newsletters and just get involved."

Organizers also invite the community to join their next event. Hosted by B.L.A.C.K. on August 6th is the 'August Ball' is a black tie gala supporting local organizations and students. Click here for details.